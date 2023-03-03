NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
Estate of ELINOR M. WIGHTMAN Date of Birth: August 31, 1926.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Elinor M. Wightman, died August 28, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Scott J. Wightman, personal representative, within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: March 1, 2023
SCOTT J. WIGHTMAN
Personal representative
1753 W Riley Road
Owosso, MI 48867
Telephone No. (989) 725-5232
Publish: March 3, 2023
