NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

Estate of ELINOR M. WIGHTMAN Date of Birth: August 31, 1926.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Elinor M. Wightman, died August 28, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Scott J. Wightman, personal representative, within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: March 1, 2023

SCOTT J. WIGHTMAN

Personal representative

1753 W Riley Road

Owosso, MI 48867

Telephone No. (989) 725-5232

Publish: March 3, 2023

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.