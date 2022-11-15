PERRY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING
ON PROPOSED 2022-2023 AMENDED BUDGET
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on November 21, 2022, at 6:00 o’clock p.m., at 2665 W. Britton Rd., Perry, Michigan, the Board of Education of Perry Public Schools will hold a public hearing to consider the District’s proposed 2022-2023 amended budget.
The Board may not adopt its proposed 2022-2023 amended budget until after a public hearing. A copy of the proposed 2022-2023 amended budget, including the proposed property tax millage rate, is available for public inspection during normal business hours at 2665 W. Britton Rd., Perry, Michigan.
The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed amended budget will be a subject of this hearing.
This notice is given by order of the Board of Education.
Catherine Hahn, Secretary
Publish: November 15, 2022
