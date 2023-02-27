Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 32F. Winds NE at less than 5 mph, becoming WNW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 32F. Winds NE at less than 5 mph, becoming WNW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.