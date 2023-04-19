NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE BY ADVERTISEMENT. Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check at the place of holding the circuit court in SHIAWASSEE County, starting promptly at 10:00 AM, on April 26, 2023. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of the sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information. MORTGAGE INFORMATION: Default has been made in the conditions of a certain mortgage made by Theodore Turnwald, a married man, and Tracy Turnwald, his wife whose address is 5705 N. Byron Rd., Corunna, Michigan 48817, as original Mortgagors, to ABN AMRO Mortgage Group, Inc., being a mortgage dated August 17, 2001, and recorded on December 6, 2001 in Liber 1002 Page 719, Shiawassee County Records, State of Michigan and then assigned to Ajax Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-A, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Series 2020-A, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee, as assignee as documented by an assignment dated July 7, 2020 and recorded on July 31, 2020 in Liber 1271 Page 0427, Shiawassee County Records, Michigan, on which mortgage there is claimed to be due at the date hereof the sum of ONE HUNDRED TWENTY-FOUR THOUSAND ONE HUNDRED SIXTY-FOUR AND 74/100 DOLLARS ($124,164.74). Said premises are situated in the Township of Hazelton, County of Shiawassee, State of Michigan, and are described as: Part of the North 1/2 of the Northeast 1/4 of Section 23, Township 8 North, Range 4 East, Hazelton Township, Shiawassee County, Michigan, described as beginning on the East line of Section 23 at a point South 917.00 feet from the Northeast corner of Section 23; thence South 125 feet; thence South 89 degrees 13 minutes West 233 feet; thence North 125 feet; thence North 89 degrees 13 minutes East 233 feet to the point of beginning. This property may be located within the vicinity of farmland or a farm operation. Generally accepted agricultural and management practices which may generate noise, dust, odors, and other associated conditions may be used and are protected by the Michigan Right to Farm Act. Street Address: 5705 N. Byron Rd., Corunna, Michigan 48817 The redemption period shall be 6 months from the date of such sale, unless the property is determined abandoned in accordance with MCLA § 600.3241a in which case the redemption period shall be 30 days from the date of the sale. If the property is sold at a foreclosure sale under Chapter 32 of the Revised Judicature Act of 1961, pursuant to MCLA § 600.3278, the borrower will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damaging the property during the redemption period. THIS FIRM IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. ATTENTION HOMEOWNER: IF YOU ARE A MILITARY SERVICE MEMBER ON ACTIVE DUTY, IF YOUR PERIOD OF ACTIVE DUTY HAS CONCLUDED LESS THAN 90 DAYS AGO, OR IF YOU HAVE BEEN ORDERED TO ACTIVE DUTY, PLEASE CONTACT THE ATTORNEY FOR THE PARTY FORECLOSING THE MORTGAGE AT THE TELEPHONE NUMBER STATED IN THIS NOTICE. Dated: March 29, 2023 For more information, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing: Kenneth J. Johnson, Johnson, Blumberg, & Associates, LLC, 5955 West Main Street, Suite 18, Kalamazoo, MI 49009. Telephone: (312) 541-9710. File No.: MI 23 4886
(03-29)(04-19)
Publish: March 29, April 5, 12 and 19, 2023
