ORDER FOR SERVICE
BY PUBLICATION/POSTING
AND NOTICE OF ACTION
STATE OF MICHIGAN
JUDICIAL DISTRICT
35TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
COUNTY PROBATE
CASE NO. 23-7861-CH
317 E. Mason Street LLC a Limited Liability Company
118 W. Grand River Ave.
Williamston, MI 48895
(517) 996-6262
Plaintiff
v
Joseph James Cech and Helen Christine Cech, individually and/or all unknown heirs, devises, or assigns. Defendants
/
Zaleski Law Firm
CURTIS L. ZALESKI (P53534)
Attorney for Plaintiff
535 E. Main Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
(989) 723-8166
/
EXPARTE ORDER FOR
ALTERNATIVE SERVICE
At a session of said Court held in the Courthouse in the City of Corunna, MI On the 5th day of May, A.D. 2023
PRESENT: HONORABLE MATTHEW J. STEWART, CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE
It appearing to the Court from the Motion, that it is unlikely that the heirs, devisees, or assigns will be determined,
NOW THEREFOR, IT IS ORDERED the heirs, devisees or assigns of the deceased of Joseph James Cech and Helen Christine Cech may be served with process in this action by publishing in the Argus Press, Shiawassee County, Michigan once a week for three consecutive weeks.
Proof of Service by any of the above method shall be filed with the court.
Dated: May 8, 2023
Hon. Matthew J. Stewart P58047
Circuit Court Judge
Publish: May 13, 20 and 27 2023
