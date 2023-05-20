ORDER FOR SERVICE

BY PUBLICATION/POSTING

AND NOTICE OF ACTION

STATE OF MICHIGAN

JUDICIAL DISTRICT

35TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

COUNTY PROBATE

CASE NO. 23-7861-CH

317 E. Mason Street LLC a Limited Liability Company

118 W. Grand River Ave.

Williamston, MI 48895

(517) 996-6262

Plaintiff

v

Joseph James Cech and Helen Christine Cech, individually and/or all unknown heirs, devises, or assigns. Defendants

/

Zaleski Law Firm

CURTIS L. ZALESKI (P53534)

Attorney for Plaintiff

535 E. Main Street

Owosso, Michigan 48867

(989) 723-8166

/

EXPARTE ORDER FOR

ALTERNATIVE SERVICE

At a session of said Court held in the Courthouse in the City of Corunna, MI On the 5th day of May, A.D. 2023

PRESENT: HONORABLE MATTHEW J. STEWART, CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE

It appearing to the Court from the Motion, that it is unlikely that the heirs, devisees, or assigns will be determined,

NOW THEREFOR, IT IS ORDERED the heirs, devisees or assigns of the deceased of Joseph James Cech and Helen Christine Cech may be served with process in this action by publishing in the Argus Press, Shiawassee County, Michigan once a week for three consecutive weeks.

Proof of Service by any of the above method shall be filed with the court.

Dated: May 8, 2023

Hon. Matthew J. Stewart P58047

Circuit Court Judge

Publish: May 13, 20 and 27 2023

