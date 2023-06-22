NOTICE TO BIDDERS
City of Owosso
Sealed proposals will be received by the City of Owosso for the:
2023 Neighborhood
Enhancement Program (NEP)
Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) Grant Project
And should be addressed to:
Bid Coordinator, City of Owosso
301 W Main Street
Owosso, MI 48867
Major Items Include: The City of Owosso has received a grant through the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) to assist residential property owners within the City for exterior renovations. Work could include any of the following: Roofing, Siding, Windows, Doors, Deck/Porches, Gutters, and Ramps at 5 or more homes.
Sealed bids will be accepted until 3:00 p.m. Tuesday July 11, 2023, for the 2023 Neighborhood Enhancement Program (NEP) MSHDA Grant Project at which time bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. This bid will be considered “All or None”.
“All or None” means that bidders are required to submit pricing for all items requested. Any proposal received that does not meet this requirement will be disqualified.
All bids must be in writing and must contain an original signature by an authorized officer of the firm. Electrical bids (i.e., telephonic, FAX, etc.) are NOT acceptable.
The bidder agrees that if the city accepts their proposal, the bidder will, within 10 consecutive calendar days after receiving notice of this acceptance, enter into a contract to furnish all labor, equipment, and tools necessary to execute the work at the price named in the bid proposal.
All bids shall clearly contain on the outside of the sealed envelope in which they are submitted:
2023 NEIGHBORHOOD
ENHANCEMENT PROGRAM (NEP) MSHDA GRANT PROJECT
Hard copies of the proposal and specifications are on file and may be obtained for a fee in accordance with the city’s FOIA Policy at the office of the Bid Coordinator, City Hall, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, Michigan 48867. Bid documents are available at no charge on our website at www.ci.owosso.mi.us or on the MITN website at www.mitn.info
No work can begin before JULY 18, 2023, and all work is to be completed by NOVEMBER 30, 2023.
INQUIRIES/ADDENDUMS
Addendums will be available on the city’s website at www.ci.owosso.mi.us and on the MITN website at www.mitn.info
All inquiries regarding this bid request must be submitted to Tanya Buckelew, Planning & Building Director and received at least seven (7) calendar days prior to the submission and shall be received in, and responded to, in writing, via FAX at 989-723-8854 or email to: tanya.buckelew@ci.owosso.mi.us
Call Tanya Buckelew 989-725-0540 to request a list of addresses and schedule an appointment.
Publish: June 22, 2023
