NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE / TRUST
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
Estate of DAVID E. VAUGHN Date of Birth: September 9, 1925.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, David E. Vaughn, died June 29, 2023.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to the Trustee of the David E. Vaughn Trust dated January 7, 1983 at 6295 Pinecroft Court, Flint, MI 48532 within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: July 13, 2023
REX R. VAUGHN
Trustee
6295 Pinecroft Court
Flint, MI 48532
Telephone No. (810) 516-6686
Foster, Swift, Collins & Smith, PC
CHARLES A. JANSSEN P30453
Attorney at Law
313 S. Washington Sq.
Lansing, MI 48933
Telephone No. (517) 371-8262
Publish: July 18, 2023
