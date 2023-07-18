NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE / TRUST

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

Estate of DAVID E. VAUGHN Date of Birth: September 9, 1925.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, David E. Vaughn, died June 29, 2023.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to the Trustee of the David E. Vaughn Trust dated January 7, 1983 at 6295 Pinecroft Court, Flint, MI 48532 within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: July 13, 2023

REX R. VAUGHN

Trustee

6295 Pinecroft Court

Flint, MI 48532

Telephone No. (810) 516-6686

Foster, Swift, Collins & Smith, PC

CHARLES A. JANSSEN P30453

Attorney at Law

313 S. Washington Sq.

Lansing, MI 48933

Telephone No. (517) 371-8262

Publish: July 18, 2023

