OWOSSO CHARTER TOWNSHIP
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MICHIGAN
NOTICE OF HEARING ON
INDUSTRIAL FACILITIES TAX
EXEMPTION CERTIFICATE
REQUESTED BY:
SA AUTOMOTIVE
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that SA AUTOMOTIVE has filed an Application for Industrial Facilities Tax Exemption Certificate with the Clerk of Owosso Charter Township with regard to property it leases in Owosso Charter Township and commonly known as 615 South Delaney Road, Owosso, Michigan, upon which new construction, real property improvements and associated costs, will have the approximate value of $600,000.00; and the costs of machinery, equipment and fixtures will be approximately $1,600,000.00, for total project costs of $2,200,000.00.
PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the real property improvements will be located within the Industrial Development District that was created by Owosso Charter Township by resolution adopted unanimously on August 27, 1984.
PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the proposed new facilities and construction are calculated to add 10-25 additional jobs. Additionally, the state equalized value of property proposed to be exempt, pursuant to such facilities exemption application, when considered together with the aggregate state equalized value of property exempt on the certificates previously granted and currently enforced, shall not have the effect of substantially impeding the operation of the Township or of any taxing unit which levies an ad valorem property tax in Owosso Charter Township.
PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that SA Automotive will be the owners, lessors, occupants, and operators of the respective new facilities.
PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a Hearing will be held upon said application on September 12, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Owosso Charter Township Hall,
410 S. Delaney Rd., Owosso, Michigan 48867.
All interested persons are invited to be present at the aforesaid time and place to comment upon said application and the approval or disapproval of said Industrial Facilities Tax Exemption Certificate.
Pat Skvarenina
Owosso Charter Township Clerk
410 S. Delaney Rd.
Owosso, MI 48867
Telephone: (989) 720-5233
Publish: September 6, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.