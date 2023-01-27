NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 2023-40357-DE
Estate of RASHAUN LEA MORRILL, DECEASED Date of Birth: December 2, 1969.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Rashaun Lea Morrill, deceased September 22, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Corey Morrill, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: January 24, 2023
COREY MORRILL
Personal representative
8440 Alward Rd.
Laingsburg, Michigan 48848
(517) 749-6907
The Probate Pro
A Division of the Darren Findling Law Firm, PLC
DARREN FINDLING P-51350
Attorney at Law
414 W. Fifth Street
Royal Oak, Michigan 48067
Telephone No. (248) 399-3300
Publish: January 27, 2023
