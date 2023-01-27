NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 2023-40357-DE

Estate of RASHAUN LEA MORRILL, DECEASED Date of Birth: December 2, 1969.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Rashaun Lea Morrill, deceased September 22, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Corey Morrill, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: January 24, 2023

COREY MORRILL

Personal representative

8440 Alward Rd.

Laingsburg, Michigan 48848

(517) 749-6907

The Probate Pro

A Division of the Darren Findling Law Firm, PLC

DARREN FINDLING P-51350

Attorney at Law

414 W. Fifth Street

Royal Oak, Michigan 48067

Telephone No. (248) 399-3300

Publish: January 27, 2023

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.