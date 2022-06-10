Perry Township
Regular Meeting Minutes
June 1, 2022
Present: Mark Fulks, Supervisor; Troy Parmalee, Treasurer; Kelly Schmidt, Clerk; Mark Fraser and Frances Griffith Trustees.
Guests: John Plowman, Dan Munro, Tim Delue, Tom Demming
The Supervisor opened the meeting with the pledge to the flag.
The agenda was approved with additions. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. All ayes Carried.
The May 4, 2022 Regular Meeting Minutes was approve. Parmalee moved; Griffith seconded. All ayes Carried.
Sheriff: 16 traffic stops; 142 total calls for the month.
SSESA: The employee contract was ratified. The SSESA would like to have a 2% increase each year for services provided.
Co.Comm: Commissioner Plowman gave a report on the county activities.
The financial statement was approved to pay the bills. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee. All ayes Carried.
OLD BUSINESS:
• The shrub removal is still on the list to be done.
NEW BUSINESS:
• The WOW Cable Communications System Franchise Agreement was renewed, with a franchise fee of 3% that is passed on to the Township residents for this service. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt. All ayes Carried.
• Spraying for tent worms and ticks at Roselawn cemetery was approved not to exceed. $600. Fulks moved; Parmalee seconded. Roll Call: Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks. All ayes Carried.
• Correspondence to the County Administration regarding incorrect ballot language for the Aug. election was approved to be sent. Parmalee moved; Griffith seconded. All ayes Carried.
Public Comment: Dan Munro asked the Township Board to consider using ARPA funds for SSESA. Last year there was an increase from $45 to $65/household and he feels that another increase is needed.
Adjourn: Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded. Carried.
Publish: June 10, 2022
