ORDER FOR SERVICE BY

PUBLICATION/POSTING AND

NOTICE OF ACTION

STATE OF MICHIGAN

JUDICIAL DISTRICT

35TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

COUNTY PROBATE

208 N. Shiawassee Street

Corunna, MI 48817

Court Telephone no. (989) 743-2262

CASE NO. 22-6966-CH

ROGER MATTHIES

300 W. First Street

Elsie, Michigan 48866

Plaintiff

v

JAMES D. HALL (a.k.a. James L. Hall)

and/or all unknown heirs, devisees, or assigns of the deceased James D. Hall

Defendant

/

CURTIS L. ZALESKI P53534

Attorney At Law

535 East Main Street

Owosso, MI 48867

(989) 723-8166

/

TO: JAMES D. HALL (a.k.a. James L. Hall) all known or unknown heirs, devisees, or assigns of the deceased James D. Hall.

IT IS ORDERED:

1. You are being sued in this court by the plaintiff to quiet title to property located at 623 N. Adams St., City of Owosso, Shiawassee County, Michigan. YOU MUST FILE YOUR ANSWER OR TAKE OTHER ACTION PERMITTED BY LAW IN THIS COURT at the court address above ON OR BEFORE SEPTEMBER 1, 2022. If you fail to do so, a default judgment may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint filed in this case.

2. A copy of this order shall be published once each week in The Argus-Press for three consecutive weeks, and proof of publication shall be filed in this court.

Date: July 16, 2022

Hon. Matthew J. Stewart P58047

Judge

Publish: July 22 and 29, 2022 and August 5, 2022

