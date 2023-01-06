NOTICE OF MEETING
POSTPONEMENT
DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT
AUTHORITY/OWOSSO MAIN STREET
NOTICE IS hereby given that the City of Owosso Downtown Development Authority / Main Street Board has POSTPONED ITS REGULAR JANUARY MEETING to Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 7:30AM in Council Chambers at Owosso City Hall, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, MI 48867.
Nathan Henne, City Manager
Interim DDA/Main Street Executive Director
The City of Owosso will provide necessary auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audiotapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities at the meeting/hearing upon seventy-two (72) hours notice to the City of Owosso. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the City of Owosso by writing or calling the following: Owosso Main Street Manager, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, MI 48867 or at (989) 725-0571. The City of Owosso is also located on the Internet at www.ci.owosso.mi.us.
Publish: January 6, 2023
