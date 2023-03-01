MORTGAGE SALE - Pursuant to the terms and conditions of a certain mortgage and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, made by Lesley A. Buchele, a single woman, Mortgagors, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (MERS) as nominee for Amerifirst Financial Corporation, Mortgagee, dated the 9th day of March, 2012 and recorded in the office of the Register of Deeds, for The County of Shiawassee and State of Michigan, on the 26th day of March, 2012 in Liber 1169 of Shiawassee County Records, page 567, said Mortgage having been assigned to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC on which mortgage there is claimed to be due, at the date of this notice, the sum of Fifty-Five Thousand One Hundred Ninety-Four and 71/100 ($55,194.71). Notice of Foreclosure by advertisement. Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check at the place of holding the Circuit Court Shiawassee County, starting promptly at 10:00 AM o’clock Local Time on the 29th day of March, 2023. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of the sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information. The bid may include interest thereon at 4.25000 per annum and all legal costs, charges, and expenses, including the attorney fees allowed by law, and also any sum or sums which may be paid by the undersigned, necessary to protect its interest in the premises. Which said premises are described as follows: All that certain piece or parcel of land, including any and all structures, and homes, manufactured or otherwise, located thereon, situated in the City of Owosso, County of Shiawassee, State of Michigan, and described as follows, to wit: Lot 9 and the West 12 feet of Lot 8, Block 5, of H.N. and S.A. Williams` Subdivision of Outlot No. 3, of A. L. and B.O. Williams Addition to the City of Owosso as recorded in Liber 1 of Plats Page 108, Shiawassee County Records Commonly known as 603 S CEDAR ST., OWOSSO, MI 48867 During the six (6) months immediately following the sale, the property may be redeemed, except that in the event that the property is determined to be abandoned pursuant to MCLA 600.3241a, the property may be redeemed 30 days after the foreclosure sale or when the time to provide the notice required by the statute expires, whichever is later. Pursuant to MCLA 600.3278, the mortgagor(s) will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damaging the property during the redemption period. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney Attention homeowner: If you are a military service member on active duty, if your period of active duty has concluded less than 90 days ago, of if you have been ordered to active duty, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing the mortgage at the telephone number stated in this notice. Dated: 03/01/2023 Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC Mortgagee ____________________________________ HLADIK, ONORATO & FEDERMAN, LLP Jonathan L. Engman (P56364) Attorney for Servicer 3290 West Big Beaver Road, Suite 117 Troy, MI 48084 (248)362-2600 FS FARM BUCHELE - 23-00277
