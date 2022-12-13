NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-40159-DE
Estate of JAMES LAURENCE DAENZER Date of Birth: March 28, 1940.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, James Laurence Daenzer, died May 4, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Carmen Marie Herald, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: December 6, 2022
CARMEN MARIE HERALD
Co-Personal representative
1507 Herman St.
Owosso, MI 48867
Telephone No. (989) 284-3971
ANDREA KIDD
Co-Personal representative
4565 Old Carriage Trail
Oveido, FL 32765
Telephone No. (407) 362-8956
BARBARA BAKEROMEROD P52724
Attorney at Law
401 S. Shiawassee St.
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 723-8222
ELIZABETH M. WILBUR P82225
Attorney at Law
2401 E. Grand River Ave.
Lansing, Michigan 48912
Telephone No. (517) 487-8300
Publish: December 13, 2022
