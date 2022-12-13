NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 22-40159-DE

Estate of JAMES LAURENCE DAENZER Date of Birth: March 28, 1940.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, James Laurence Daenzer, died May 4, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Carmen Marie Herald, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: December 6, 2022

CARMEN MARIE HERALD

Co-Personal representative

1507 Herman St.

Owosso, MI 48867

Telephone No. (989) 284-3971

ANDREA KIDD

Co-Personal representative

4565 Old Carriage Trail

Oveido, FL 32765

Telephone No. (407) 362-8956

BARBARA BAKEROMEROD P52724

Attorney at Law

401 S. Shiawassee St.

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Telephone No. (989) 723-8222

ELIZABETH M. WILBUR P82225

Attorney at Law

2401 E. Grand River Ave.

Lansing, Michigan 48912

Telephone No. (517) 487-8300

Publish: December 13, 2022

