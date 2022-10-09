CITY OF PERRY
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MICHIGAN
PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 7:10 p.m. at the Perry City Hall located on the third floor, 203 W. Polly Street, Perry, Michigan, the Perry City Planning Commission shall hold a public hearing to receive comments regarding the proposed re-zoning of the below listed property:
Parcel Number: 024-60-018-000
Address: 221 N. Watkins St., Perry, Michigan
Applicant/Property Owner: Chase Ridenour/Rick Ridenour
Current Zoning Classification: B-1 (Commercial Business)
Proposed Zoning Classification: R-1B (One-Family Residential)
Written comments regarding the proposed re-zoning will be received by the Perry City Clerk until
November 7, 2022 at 4:00pm.
Dated: October 6, 2022 Devin Miller, Perry City Clerk
Publish: October 8, 2022
