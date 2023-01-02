FORECLOSURE NOTICE Attention homeowner: If you are a military service member on active duty, if your period of active duty has concluded less than 90 days ago, or if you have been ordered to active duty, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing the mortgage at the telephone number stated in this notice. Notice of foreclosure by advertisement. Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check at the place of holding the circuit court in Shiawassee County, starting promptly at 10:00 AM, February 1, 2023. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of the sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information. Default has been made in the conditions of a certain mortgage made by Nicolas L. Bannerman and Rozina I. Jaffer, A Single Man and A Single Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for Polaris Home Funding Corp., Mortgagee, dated May 30, 2013, and recorded on June 17, 2013, in Liber 1187, Page 0692, Shiawassee County Records, said mortgage was assigned to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC by an Assignment of Mortgage dated December 16, 2022 and recorded December 21, 2022 in Liber 1303, Page 0091, on which mortgage there is claimed to be due at the date hereof the sum of One Hundred Twenty-Two Thousand Two Hundred Seven and 51/100 ($122,207.51) including interest at the rate of 3.75000% per annum. Said premises are situated in the Township of Woodhull, Shiawassee County, Michigan, and are described as: A parcel of land in the Northeast 1/4 of Section 32, T5N, R1E Woodhull Township, Shiawassee County, Michigan, the surveyed boundary of said parcel described as: Commencing at the Northeast corner of said Section 32; thence North 89 degrees 49 minutes 01 second West along the North line of said Section, 1327.41 feet to the Northeast corner of the West 1/2 of said Northeast 1/4; thence South 01 degrees 20 minutes 16 seconds East along the East line of said West 1/2, 1976.80 feet to the centerline of Corcoran Road; thence North 88 degrees 36 minutes 49 seconds West along said centerline, 150.17 feet; thence North 87 degrees 26 minutes 06 seconds West continuing along said centerline, 325.90 feet to the point of beginning of this description; thence North 87 degrees 26 minutes 06 seconds West continuing along said Centerline, 165.00 feet; thence North 01 degrees 20 minutes 16 seconds West, 330.00 feet; thence South 87 degrees 26 minutes 06 seconds East parallel with said centerline, 165.00 feet; thence South 01 degrees 20 minutes 16 seconds East, 330.00 feet to the place of beginning. Commonly known as: 10346 CORCORAN RD, HASLETT, MI 48840 If the property is eventually sold at foreclosure sale, the redemption period will be 6.00 months from the date of sale unless the property is abandoned or used for agricultural purposes. If the property is determined abandoned in accordance with MCL 600.3241 and/or 600.3241a, the redemption period will be 30 days from the date of sale, or 15 days after statutory notice, whichever is later. If the property is presumed to be used for agricultural purposes prior to the date of the foreclosure sale pursuant to MCL 600.3240, the redemption period is 1 year. Pursuant to MCL 600.3278, if the property is sold at a foreclosure sale, the borrower(s) will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damaging the property during the redemption period. TO ALL PURCHASERS: The foreclosing mortgagee can rescind the sale. In that event, your damages are, if any, limited solely to the return of the bid amount tendered at sale, plus interest. Dated: January 2, 2023 Randall S. Miller & Associates, P.C. Attorneys for Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC 43252 Woodward Avenue, Suite 180, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302, (248) 335-9200 Hours: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Case No. 22MI00870-1
