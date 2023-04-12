NOTICE OF HEARING
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
FILE NO. 2023-23040455-DE
In the matter of Zane Charles Brugger, Jr.
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS including: Zane Charles Brugger, Sr. whose address(es) is/are unknown and whose interest in the matter may be barred or affected by the following:
TAKE NOTICE: A hearing will be held on April 26, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at Probate Court, 110 E Mack St # 1, Corunna, MI 48817 before Judge THOMAS J. DIGNAN P42382 for the following purpose:
Petition for formal probate was filed by Susan Svoboda. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Zane Charles Brugger Jr., d.o.b. July 20, 1993, who lived in Byron, Michigan, died 2/28/2023. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Susan J. Svoboda, named Personal Representative or proposed Personal Representative Or to both the Shiawassee County Probate Court at 110 E. Mack St#1, Corunna MI 48817 and the named/proposed Personal Representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: April 7, 2023
SUSAN J. SVOBODA
Personal representative
3011 W. Willow Street
Lansing, Michigan 48917
Telephone No. (810) 599-4087
Publish: April 12, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.