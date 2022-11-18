Burns Township Regular Board Meeting Minutes, November 7, 2022
The meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance at 7:30pm.
Roll Call, Board Members Present 5.
Motion to Approve Agenda: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion Carried.
Motion to Approve Mark & Lynette Smakal’s Lot Line Adjustment. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Motion to Approve Roger Bahr & Rhonda Wineland’s Land Division. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Motion to Approve Routine Matters. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Public Comment: David Cowes requested needs analysis and milestones be documented regarding the building project.
David Glen spoke in support of a new library being housed outside the school and supported a new township hall being built on the Township’s current property.
Motion to approve donating $150 to Byron Area Chamber of Commerce in support of the Christmas in the Village, December 3, 2022. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Building – No discussion was held. Discussion will be held at the December board meeting.
Broadband – No discussion was held.
Union Plains Cemetery will be having a meeting in January 2023 to discuss the future of the cemetery.
Motion to approve the township’s attorney fully investigate the situation of the notices that were mailed with the pretense that they were mailed by the Burns Township Board, regarding the Building Workshop. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Extended Public Comment: David Cowes and Mary Adams spoke.
Next regular board meeting will be Monday, December 5, 2022 at 7:30.
Meeting Adjourned 8:33 pm.
Full copy of minutes are available at Township Office.
Shirley Riley, Clerk
Publish: November 18, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.