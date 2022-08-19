NOTICE OF PROPOSED
SPECIAL ASSESSMENT
CITY OF OWOSSO, MICHIGAN
TO THE OWNERS OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY:
Lee Street from Clark Avenue to Ada Street
TAKE NOTICE that the City Council may acquire and construct the following described public improvement:
Street Resurfacing
The City Council intends to defray a part or all of the cost of the above-described proposed public improvement by special assessment against the above-described property.
TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the City Council has caused plans and an estimate of the cost and report for the above described public improvement to be prepared and made by the City Manager and the same is on file with the City Clerk and available for public examination.
TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the Owosso City Council will meet at the Council Chambers, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, Michigan at 7:30 o’clock p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 for the purpose of hearing any person to be affected by the proposed public improvement.
IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS REGARDING THE PROPOSED SPECIAL ASSESSMENT PROJECT, PLEASE CONTACT THE PUBLIC SERVICES OFFICE BY TELEPHONE AT (989) 725-0550 OR IN PERSON AT CITY HALL.
Amy K. Kirkland, Owosso City Clerk
The City of Owosso will provide necessary auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audiotapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities at the meeting/hearing upon seventy-two (72) hours notice to the City of Owosso. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the City of Owosso by writing or calling the following: Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk, 301 West Main Street, Owosso, MI 48867 at (989) 725-0500. The City of Owosso Website address is: www.ci.owosso.mi.us.
Publish: August 19, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.