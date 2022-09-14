NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 22-39939-DE

Estate of LUCY MARION BILL, Decedent Date of Birth: June 19, 1932.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Lucy Marion Bill, Decedent, died February 3, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Patrick G.Bill, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: June 9, 2022

PATRICK G. BILL

Personal representative

2808 N. Chipman Rd.

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Telephone No. (989) 494-3698

Alexandra Nassar, PLLC

ALEXANDRA NASSAR P71308

Attorney at Law

5151 Gateway Centre, Suite 100

Flint, Michigan 48507

Telephone No. (810) 238-1700

Publish: September 14, 2022

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.