NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-39939-DE
Estate of LUCY MARION BILL, Decedent Date of Birth: June 19, 1932.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Lucy Marion Bill, Decedent, died February 3, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Patrick G.Bill, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: June 9, 2022
PATRICK G. BILL
Personal representative
2808 N. Chipman Rd.
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 494-3698
Alexandra Nassar, PLLC
ALEXANDRA NASSAR P71308
Attorney at Law
5151 Gateway Centre, Suite 100
Flint, Michigan 48507
Telephone No. (810) 238-1700
Publish: September 14, 2022
