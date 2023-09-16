NOTICE OF HEARING
TOWNSHIP OF PERRY
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MICHIGAN
TO: THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE TOWNSHIP OF PERRY SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MICHIGAN, AND ANY OTHER
INTERESTED PERSONS
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the township supervisor has prepared and filed in the office of the township clerk for public examination a special assessment roll covering properties within the Thornapple Drive Special Assessment District of 2023 benefited by the proposed maintenance of Thornapple Drive, a private road. The roll is in the total amount of $5,700 per year for five years, with a proposed special assessment of $300 per lot, per year for 5 years, subject to annual adjustments. Each tax roll number, hereafter shown, will be considered as one lot. For further information you are invited to examine the roll. It is anticipated that the cost of the maintenance program will vary in direct relation to the cost variations experienced by the Shiawassee County Road Commission for maintenance of gravel roads in Shiawassee County. If the roll is confirmed, annual adjustments in costs shall be made without further hearing unless there is incremental cost increase that exceeds the estimate by ten percent or more. The roll has been prepared for the purpose of assessing the costs as shown on the plans and estimate of costs on file with the township clerk.
Thornapple Drive is more particularly described as:
A part of the East 1/2 of the West 1/2 of Section 29 and a part of the Northeast ¼ of Northwest 1/4 and Northwest 1/4 of Northeast 1/4, Section 32, Town 5 North,Range 2 East, Perry Township, Shiawassee County, Michigan, described as follows:
A 66 foot wide private roadway, the centerline of which is described as beginning at a point on the centerline of Beard Road and the Section line North 88 07’ 45” West 330.98 feet from the North ¼ corner of said Section 29; thence along the centerline of a 66 foot wide private road easement for the use of together with the adjoining property owners for ingress and egress the following South 0 19’ 59” East 1255.93 feet to the P.C. of a curve; thence Southwesterly 172.00 feet along the arc of a curve right, with a central angle of 57 22’40” and a radius of 171.75 feet, the long chord of which bears South 28 21’21” West, a distance of 164.90 feet to the P.T. of the curve; thence S 57 02’42” W 199.33 feet to the P.C. of a curve; thence Southerly 173.81 feet along the arc of a curve left, with a central angle of 57 28’55” and a radius of 173.25 feet, the long chord of which bears South 28 18’ 15” West 166.61 feet to the P.T. of the curve; thence South 0 26’13” East 3169.47 feet to the P.C. of a curve; thence Southeasterly 89.34 feet along the arc of a curve left, with a central angle of 16 56’ 42” and a radius of 302.10 feet, the long chord of which bears South 8 54’34” East, a distance of 89.02 feet to the P.T. of the curve; thence South 17 22’55” East 324.75 feet to the P.C. of a curve; thence Southeasterly 87.08 feet along the arc of a curve left, with a central angle of 27 00’ 00” and a radius of 184.80 feet, the long chord of which bears South 30 52’55” East, a distance of 86.28 feet to the P.T. of the curve; thence South 44 22’55” East 438.63 feet; thence South 45 37’05” West 42.00 feet along the centerline of said private road easement and to terminate at the center of a 75 foot radius cul-de-sac (turn around) at a point which is North 88 07’45” West 1321.40 feet; thence South 0 30’ 40” East 5287.36 feet; thence South 0 02’ 50” East 877.17 feet; thence South 88 38’55” East 902.33 feet and North 19 16’15” East 543.19 feet from the North ¼ corner of said Section 29;
PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the district proposed for creation includes all property which has frontage on the aforesaid private road and bears tax roll numbers: 014-29-100-001, 014-29-100-002, 014-29-100-005, 014-29-100-006, 014-29-100-008, 014-29-100-009, 014-29-300-001, 014-29-300-002-01, 014-29-300-002-03, 014-29-300-003, 014-29-300-004, 014-29-300-005, 014-29-300-005-01, 014-29-300-005-02, 014-32-100-001, 014-32-100-003, 014-32-100-003-01, 014-32-100-004, 014-32-100-005.
The township board will meet at the Perry Township Hall at 2770 W. Ellsworth Road, Perry, Michigan 48872 on October 4, 2023 at 7:00 o’clock p.m. to review the special assessment roll, to consider any objections thereto, and to confirm the roll as submitted or revised or amended. The roll may be examined at the office of the township clerk at the township hall during regular business hours of regular business days until the time of the hearing and may be examined at the hearing.
An owner or party in interest, or his or her agent, may appear in person at the hearing to protest the special assessment in writing, or may file his or her appearance and protest by letter before the hearing, and in that event, personal appearance shall not be required. The owner or any person having an interest in the real property who protests in writing at or before the hearing may file a written appeal of the special assessment with the State Tax Tribunal within 30 days after the special assessment roll is confirmed.
After the public hearing, the township board may confirm the roll as submitted or as revised or amended; may provide for payment of special assessments with interest; and may provide by resolution for such other matters as are permitted by law with regard to special assessments for the maintenance of Thornapple Drive.
All interested persons are invited to be present at the hearing to submit comments. Perry Township will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio tapes of printed materials being considered at the hearing, to individuals with disabilities at the hearing upon four days’ notice to the township clerk. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the township at the address or telephone number listed below. Kelly Schmidt, Township Clerk
2770 W. Ellsworth Road
Perry, Michigan 48872
Publish: September 16, 2023
