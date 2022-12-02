REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
CITY OF CORUNNA
MINUTES SYNOPSIS OF NOVEMBER 21, 2022
7:00 P.M.
The meeting was called to order in council chambers in the lower level of the Community Center by Clerk/Treasurer Jennifer Stout at 7:00 p.m. The Oath of Offices was conducted for the newly elected council members and mayor by the City Clerk/Treasurer, Jennifer Stout, and the meeting was handed over to the Mayor Wayne LeDuc.
PRESENT: Mayor Wayne LeDuc, Michael Carr, Helen Granger, John Sarrazin, Becky Smith, Adam Spannagel, Brian DeLorge.
ABSENT: None.
GUESTS: Joe Sawyer, City Manager; Tim Crawford, DPW Superintendent; Merilee Lawson, City Planner/Assessor; Mark Schmitzer, Chief of Police; Charles Kerridge; Donna Kerridge; Tom Martin; Robin Martin; Dede Noonan; Shawn Noonan; Marijo Smith; Terry Smith; Terry LeDuc; Mike White; Dane Porter, Maner Costerisan.
APPROVE AGENDA
Spannagel moved, Smith seconded, to approve the agenda as presented.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Smith, Carr, Sarrazin.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED. CITIZEN COMMENTS
None.
CITY MANAGER REPORT
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, updated the council on the EVIP Report that was submitted to the state and projected budget. Mr. Sawyer also discussed the changes with the city’s insurance plan and presented the comparison of water/sewer rates between Owosso versus Corunna.
CONSENT AGENDA
Spannagel moved, DeLorge seconded, to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:
1. Resolution approving minutes of the previous regular meeting of October 17, 2022.
2. Resolution approving vendor disbursements for 10-11-22 through 10-20-22 and 10-21-22 through 11-10-22.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Smith, Carr.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Consider Appointment of Mayor Pro-Tem.
Smith Moved, Sarrazin seconded, to appointment Helen Granger as Mayor Pro Tem.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Sarrazin, DeLorge, Smith.
No: Carr, Spannagel, Granger.
Motion FAILED.
Carr moved, DeLorge seconded, to appoint Adam Spannagel as Mayor Pro Tem.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Carr, Sarrazin, DeLorge, Granger, Smith.
No: None.
Abstained: Spannagel.
Motion CARRIED.
2021/2022 Audit Presentation.
Dane Porter, Maner Costerisan, presented the 2021/2022 Audit and indicated the city has a clean audit. Carr moved, DeLorge seconded, to accept the 2021/2022 Audit as presented.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Smith, Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Consider 2023 Council Meeting Dates.
Carr Moved, Sarrazin seconded, to approve the 2023 Council Meeting dates as presented with the cancelation of the January 2 and July 3, 2023 meeting dates.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Granger, Smith, Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Consider Police Vehicle Purchase.
Mark Schmitzer, Chief of Police, explained the need of the police vehicle purchase due to many of our current vehicles being out of commission due to repairs and recalls that will take months before they are back on the road. Carr moved, Smith seconded, to approve the purchase of a new used police vehicle for the amount not to exceed $22,000.00.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: DeLorge, Granger, Smith, Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Boards and Commission Appointments Discussion.
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, discussed the open seats on the different boards and commission that are needing to filled by council appointments. Carr moved, Sarrazin seconded, to removed Becky Smith from the Planning Commission and to approve the following appointments:
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Smith, Carr, Sarrazin.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
CITIZEN COMMENTS
Chuck Kerridge, former Corunna Mayor, thanked the council for his proclamation and for his retirement party but assures the council that he isn’t going anywhere.
Donna Kerridge, thanked the council for all they have done for Chuck Kerridge for his retirement party.
Merilee Lawson, City Assessor/Planner, updated the council on the Festival of Trees that starts December 2, 2022 after the Light Parade at 6:00 p.m.
ADJOURNMENT
Carr moved, DeLorge seconded, to adjourn at 8:37 p.m.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Smith, Carr, Sarrazin.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Wayne LeDuc, Mayor
Jennifer Stout, City Clerk/Treasurer
For complete minutes, go to www.corunna-mi.gov
Publish: December 2, 2022
