NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 2022-22040090-DE

Estate of JOHN P. CRAMPTON Date of Birth: April 3, 1919.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, John P. Crampton, died August 19, 2011.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Darcy Ione Crampton, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

DARCY IONE CRAMPTON

Personal representative

57 Courtland Street #585

Rockford, MI 49341

Telephone No. (616) 780-0399

ROBERT E. McCARTHY P28450

Attorney at Law

411-C W. Lake Lansing Rd., Ste. 110

East Lansing, MI 48823

Telephone No. (517) 337-2000

Publish: December 9, 2022

