NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 2022-22040090-DE
Estate of JOHN P. CRAMPTON Date of Birth: April 3, 1919.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, John P. Crampton, died August 19, 2011.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Darcy Ione Crampton, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
DARCY IONE CRAMPTON
Personal representative
57 Courtland Street #585
Rockford, MI 49341
Telephone No. (616) 780-0399
ROBERT E. McCARTHY P28450
Attorney at Law
411-C W. Lake Lansing Rd., Ste. 110
East Lansing, MI 48823
Telephone No. (517) 337-2000
Publish: December 9, 2022
