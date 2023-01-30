NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Notice of foreclosure by advertisement. Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following Mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check at the place of holding the circuit court in Shiawassee County, starting promptly at 10:00 AM, on March 8, 2023. The amount due on the Mortgage may be greater on the day of the sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information. Default has been made in the conditions of a Mortgage made by Shirley A. Palatka to Fifth Third Bank (Western Michigan) dated April 13, 2010 and recorded April 29, 2010 in Liber 1146 at Page 953, Shiawassee County, Michigan. Said Mortgage is now held by Fifth Third Bank, National Association by assignment and/or merger. There is claimed to be due at the date hereof the sum of $45,220.30. Said premises are located in Shiawassee County, Michigan and are described as: SITUATED IN THE TOWNSHIP OF FAIRFIELD, COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE AND STATE OF MICHIGAN: A PART OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 26, IN TOWNSHIP 8 NORTH, RANGE 1 EAST, IN MICHIGAN, DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 26, THENCE WEST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE A DISTANCE OF 212.00 FEET, THENCE NORTH PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID SECTION A DISTANCE OF 253.00 FEET, THENCE EAST PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH LINE 14.00 FEET, THENCE NORTH PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID SECTION A DISTANCE OF 238.00 FEET, MORE OR LESS, THENCE EAST ON A LINE WHICH IS 169.10 FEET SOUTH OF AND PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF THE SOUTH 1/2 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 A DISTANCE OF 198.00 FEET, THENCE SOUTH ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID SECTION A DISTANCE OF 491.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 2.31 ACRES OF LAND, MORE OR LESS. Permanent Parcel Number: 001 26 400 022 Said property is commonly known as 4007 N Carland Rd, Elsie, MI 48831. The redemption period shall be 6 months from the date of such sale, unless determined abandoned in accordance with MCLA 600.3241a, in which case the redemption period shall be 30 days from the date of such sale. If the property is sold at foreclosure sale, pursuant to MCL 600.3278, the borrower will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damage to the property during the redemption period.
TO ALL PURCHASERS: The foreclosing mortgagee can rescind the sale. In that event, your damages, if any, are limited solely to the return of the bid amount tendered at sale, plus interest. Please be advised that any third party purchaser is responsible for preparing and recording the Sheriff’s Deed. If this is a residential Mortgage, the following shall apply:
ATTENTION HOMEOWNER: If you are a military service member on active duty, if your period of active duty has concluded less than 90 days ago, or if you have been ordered to active duty, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing the Mortgage at the telephone number stated in this notice. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. IF YOU: ARE A DEBTOR IN AN ACTIVE BANKRUPTCY CASE; ARE UNDER THE PROTECTION OF A BANKRUPTCY STAY; OR, HAVE RECEIVED A DISCHARGE IN BANKRUPTCY AND YOU HAVE NOT REAFFIRMED THE DEBT, THIS NOTICE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT FROM YOU PERSONALLY.
Dated: January 25, 2023
Attorney for the party foreclosing the Mortgage:
Thomas E. McDonald (P39312)
Brock & Scott, PLLC 5431 Oleander Drive Wilmington, NC 28403
PHONE: (844) 856-6646
File No. 22-19718
(01-30)(02-20)
Publish: January 30, 2023 and February 6 and 13 and 20, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.