NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-40053-DE
Estate of JANE LOUISE WILSON Date of Birth: June 21, 1948.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Jane Louise Wilson, died March 19, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Lene D. Kenger, 10200 E. Vermontville Hwy., Diamondale, MI 48821, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: October 18, 2022
LENE D KENGER
Personal representative
10200 E. Vermontville Hwy.
Diamondale, MI 48821
Telephone No. (517) 243-1236
Publish: October 26, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.