NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

Estate of ANNETTE L. DOYLE Date of Birth: February 18, 1958.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Annette L. Doyle, died February 27, 2023.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Scott Doyle, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 7500 Parher Road, Laingsburg, MI 48848 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: March 22, 2023

SCOTT DOYLE.

Personal representative

7500 Parher Road

Laingsburg, MI 48848

Telephone No. (989) 323-9827

Publish: March 25, 2023

