FORECLOSURE NOTICE (ALL COUNTIES) AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, WE ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. ATTENTION HOMEOWNER: IF YOU ARE A MILITARY SERVICE MEMBER ON ACTIVE DUTY, IF YOUR PERIOD OF ACTIVE DUTY HAS CONCLUDED LESS THAN 90 DAYS AGO, OR IF YOU HAVE BEEN ORDERED TO ACTIVE DUTY, PLEASE CONTACT THE ATTORNEY FOR THE PARTY FORECLOSING THE MORTGAGE AT THE TELEPHONE NUMBER STATED IN THIS NOTICE. Notice of Foreclosure by Advertisement – Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check at the place of holding the circuit court in Shiawassee County, starting promptly at 10:00 AM a.m./p.m. on August 09, 2023. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of the sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information. Default having been made in the terms and conditions of a certain mortgage made by Deborah E. Antcliff of Shiawassee County, Michigan, Mortgagor to Fifth Third Bank (Eastern Michigan) dated the Fifteenth day of August, 2002, and recorded in the office of the Register of Deeds, for the County of Shiawassee and State of Michigan, on the Ninth day of September, 2002, Liber 1019, Page 252, Document No. 3080491 of the Shiawassee County Records on which mortgage there is claimed to be due, at the date of this notice, for principal of $40,800.00 plus accrued interest at 3.25000% percent per annum. Which said premises are described as follows: All that certain piece or parcel of land situated in the Township of Burns, in the County of Shiawassee and State of Michigan and described as follows to wit: Part of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 14, T5N R4E, described as: commencing at the Southwest corner of said section; thence North along the West section line 1136.58 feet; thence South 89 degrees 38 minutes 30 seconds East 292.90 feet to the East line of outlot B of Riverview, as recorded in Liber 14 of Plats, page 251, Shiawassee County Records; thence 229.03 feet along a curve to the left and center line of a 66 foot ingress and egress easement having a radius of 230.22 feet, a Delta angle of 57 degrees 0 minutes 0 seconds and a chord bearing and distance of North 61 degrees 30 minutes 0 seconds East 219.71 feet; thence continuing along said center line North 33 degrees 0 minutes 0 seconds East 242.22 feet to the point of beginning; thence North 859.72 feet to point B; thence North 83 degrees 50 minutes 39 seconds East along the meander line 232.18 feet to point C; thence South 813.33 feet to the center of said ingress and egress easement; thence West along said center line 99.54 feet; thence continuing 155.74 feet along said center line on a curve to the left having a radius of 156.55 feet, a Delta angle of 57 degrees 0 minutes 0 seconds and a chord bearing and distance of South 61 degrees 30 minutes 0 seconds North 149.40 feet to the point of beginning. Containing 4.5 acres of land and including any and all land lying between the meander line and the waters edge bounded by points B and C extended North to the waters edge. Commonly known as: 10139 Hawthorne Lane, Byron, MI 48418 Tax ID: 016-14-300-001-02 If the property is sold at a foreclosure sale the borrower, pursuant to MCLA 600.3278 will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damaging the property during the redemption period. The redemption period shall be six months from the date of such sale, unless determined abandoned in accordance with MCL 600.3241a, in which case the redemption period shall be 30 days from the date of such sale. Dated: July 11, 2023 By: Benjamin N. Hoen #P-81415 Weltman, Weinberg & Reis Co., L.P.A. 965 Keynote Circle Cleveland, OH 44131-1829 Telephone: 216-739-5100 Fax: 216-363-4034 Email: bhoen@weltman.com WWR#: 22-000166-1 WWR # 22-000166-1
(07-11)(08-01)
Publish July 11, 18, 25 and August 1, 2023
