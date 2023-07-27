NOTICE OF MORTGAGE SALE ATTENTION HOMEOWNER: IF YOU ARE A MILITARY SERVICE MEMBER ON ACTIVE DUTY, IF YOUR PERIOD OF ACTIVE DUTY HAS CONCLUDED LESS THAN 90 DAYS AGO, OR IF YOU HAVE BEEN ORDERED TO ACTIVE DUTY, PLEASE CONTACT THE ATTORNEY FOR THE PARTY FORECLOSING THE MORTGAGE AT THE TELEPHONE NUMBER STATED IN THIS NOTICE. NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE BY ADVERTISEMENT. Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check at the place of holding the circuit court in Shiawassee County, starting promptly at 10:00 a.m. on August 9, 2023. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of the sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information. DEFAULT having been made in the conditions of a certain Mortgage made on November 22, 2019, by Dyana Dodson, a single woman, as Mortgagor, given by her to Michigan State University Federal Credit Union, of 3777 West Road, East Lansing, Michigan 48823, as Mortgagee, and recorded on December 5, 2019, in Liber 1263, Page 0749, Shiawassee County Records; on which Mortgage there is claimed to be due and unpaid, as of the date of this Notice, the sum of Eighty-Three Thousand Two Hundred Thirty-Five and 60/100 Dollars ($83,235.60); and no suit or proceeding at law or in equity having been instituted to recover the debt or any part thereof secured by said Mortgage, and the power of sale in said Mortgage having become operative by reason of such default; NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 10:00 o’clock in the forenoon, at the front main entrance of the Courthouse in the City of Corunna, Shiawassee County, Michigan, that being one of the places for holding the Circuit Court for Shiawassee County, there will be offered for sale and sold to the highest bidder or bidders at public auction or venue for purposes of satisfying the amounts due and unpaid on said Mortgage, together with all allowable costs of sale and includable attorney fees, the lands and premises in said Mortgage mentioned and described as follows: SITUATED IN THE TOWNSHIP OF ANTRIM, COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE, STATE OF MICHIGAN: Part of the Northeast fractional quarter of Section 5, Town 5 North, Range 3 East, Township of Antrim, Shiawassee County, Michigan, described as beginning at the center quarter corner of said Section 5; thence North 01 degrees 15 minutes 23 seconds East along the North-South quarter line 300.00 feet; thence South 87 degrees 44 minutes East parallel with the East-West quarter line of said Section 5, a distance of 191.67 feet; thence South 01 degrees 17 minutes West parallel with the East line of West half of the West half of the Northeast fractional quarter of said Section 5, a distance of 300.00 feet to the East-West quarter line of said Section 5; thence North 87 degrees 44 minutes West along the East-West quarter line 191.53 feet to the point of beginning. Commonly known as: 1521 E Winegar Road, Morrice, Michigan 48857 Parcel Number: 015-05-200-010 The period within which the above premises may be redeemed shall expire six (6) months from the date of sale, unless determined abandoned in accordance with M.C.L.A. Sec. 600.3241a, in which case the redemption period shall be 30 days from the time of such sale. If the property is sold at foreclosure sale under Chapter 32 of the Revised Judicature Act of 1961, pursuant to MCL 600.3278, the mortgagor(s) will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damaging the property during the redemption period. This notice is from a debt collector. Dated: June 29, 2023 MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION of East Lansing, Michigan, Mortgagee FOSTER, SWIFT, COLLINS & SMITH, P.C. Benjamin J. Price Attorneys for Mortgagee 313 S. Washington Square Lansing, MI 48933 (517) 371-8253
