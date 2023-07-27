REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
CITY OF CORUNNA
MINUTES SYNOPSIS OF JULY 17, 2023 at 7:00 P.M.
The meeting was called to order in council chambers in the lower level of the Community Center by Mayor Wayne LeDuc at 7:03 p.m.
PRESENT: Mayor Wayne LeDuc, Michael Carr, Brian DeLorge, Helen Granger, John Sarrazin, Becky Smith, Adam Spannagel.
ABSENT: None.
GUESTS: Joe Sawyer, City Manager; Merilee Lawson, City Planner/Assessor; Mark Schmitzer, Chief of Police; Michael Luongo.
APPROVE AGENDA
Spannagel moved, DeLorge seconded, to approve the agenda with the following changes:
Add to Consent Agenda
3. Accept Resignation of Michael White from Fire Board effective immediately.
4. Accept Appointment of Brian DeLorge to the Fire Board per council term.
5. Excuse Michael Carr from the August 7, 2023 regular council meeting due to personal conflicts.
Add to Items of Business
4. Consider Traffic Control Order 241 for Sleeseman Drive.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Smith, Carr, Sarrazin.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
CITIZEN COMMENTS
None.
CITY MANAGER REPORT
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, reported the Railroad has given the city dates on when the tracks on Norton Street will be fixed. Those dates given for repair are July 28th – July 31st 2023. They may or may not be closing down the road for those repairs.
CONSENT AGENDA
Spannagel moved, Sarrazin seconded, to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:
1. Resolution approving minutes of the previous regular meeting of June 20, 2023.
2. Resolution approving vendor disbursements for 6-1-23 through 6-15-23 and 6-16-23 through 6-29-23.
3. Accept Resignation of Michael White from the Fire Board effective immediately. (This item was added to the agenda.)
4. Accept appointment of Brian DeLorge to the Fire Board per council term. (This item was added to the agenda.)
5. Excuse Michael Carr from the August 7, 2023 regular council meeting due to personal conflicts. (This item was added to the agenda.)
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Smith, Carr.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Consider 2023 Immanuel Baptist Church Fireworks Permit.
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, updated council on new permit date of July 30th, 2023 because of weather issues for original date set. Granger moved, Spannagel seconded, to approve 2023 Immanuel Baptist Church Fireworks Permit as presented.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: DeLorge, Granger, Smith, Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Discussion on Fence and Pool Ordinance.
Joe Sawyer, City Manager, discussed the city ordinances come from the Michigan Residential Building Codes. If residents do not like and/or agree with the way the city ordinance is written they have the right to submit a review to the Zoning Board of Appeals. No Action Taken.
Consider SATA Funding Request for 2023.
Granger moved, Smith seconded, to approve the SATA Funding Request for 2023 as presented.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Smith.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
Consider Traffic Control Order 241 on Sleeseman Drive. (This item was added to the agenda.) Joe Sawyer, City Manager, presented the request to keep truck drivers from parking along Sleeseman Drive between No Parking Signs. Additional concerns were presented about parking overnight on Sleeseman Drive. Spannagel moved, DeLorge seconded, to approve Traffic Control Order 241 as presented but would like to bring back additional concerns brought up on the next agenda.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Smith, Carr, Sarrazin, Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
CITIZEN COMMENTS
None.
ADJOURNMENT
Spannagel moved, Carr seconded, to adjourn at 8:05 p.m.
Roll Call Vote:
Yes: Spannagel, DeLorge, Granger, Smith, Carr, Sarrazin.
No: None.
Motion CARRIED.
______________________________ _________________
Wayne LeDuc, Mayor Jessica Morence, City Deputy Clerk
For complete minutes, go to www.corunna-mi.gov
Publish July 27, 2023
