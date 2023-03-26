NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
Estate of DONALD R. PAYNE Date of Birth: April 8, 1926.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Donald R. Payne, died February 27, 2023.
The Settlor, Donald R. Payne’s last known address 8401 Old Woodbury Rd., Laingsburg, Michigan 48848. There is no personal representative of either settlors’ estate to whom letters of administration have been issued.
Creditors of the decedents are notified that all claims against the Donald R. Payne and Betty L. Payne Trust, dated August 18, 2003, restated on December 17, 2021 as amended, will be forever banned unless presented to Gayle A. Kirker, Trustee, within four months after the date of publication. Notice is further given that the Trust will thereafter be assigned and distributed to the persons entitled to it. Date: March 26, 2023
GAYLE A. KIRKER
Personal representative
8401 Old Woodbury Road
Lainsburg, Michigan 48848
Telephone No. (810) 348-9125
SARAH J. REEDY P79233
Attorney at Law
4169 Legacy Parkway, Suite A
Lansing, Michigan 48911
Telephone No. (517) 351-6222
Publish: March 26, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.