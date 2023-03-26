NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

Estate of DONALD R. PAYNE Date of Birth: April 8, 1926.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Donald R. Payne, died February 27, 2023.

The Settlor, Donald R. Payne’s last known address 8401 Old Woodbury Rd., Laingsburg, Michigan 48848. There is no personal representative of either settlors’ estate to whom letters of administration have been issued.

Creditors of the decedents are notified that all claims against the Donald R. Payne and Betty L. Payne Trust, dated August 18, 2003, restated on December 17, 2021 as amended, will be forever banned unless presented to Gayle A. Kirker, Trustee, within four months after the date of publication. Notice is further given that the Trust will thereafter be assigned and distributed to the persons entitled to it. Date: March 26, 2023

GAYLE A. KIRKER

Personal representative

8401 Old Woodbury Road

Lainsburg, Michigan 48848

Telephone No. (810) 348-9125

SARAH J. REEDY P79233

Attorney at Law

4169 Legacy Parkway, Suite A

Lansing, Michigan 48911

Telephone No. (517) 351-6222

Publish: March 26, 2023

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.