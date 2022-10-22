CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP
ORDINANCE NO. 2022-01
An ordinance to adopt the International Property Maintenance Code and to prescribe penalties for violations thereof.
THE TOWNSHIP OF CALEDONIA ORDAINS:
Section 1. Adoption of International Property Maintenance Code.
The Township hereby adopts the International Property Maintenance Code, 2021 edition, as published by the International Code Council.
Section 2. Definitions.
a. Code Official shall mean the Township Building Official, or any designee of the Township Building Official.
b. Jurisdiction or Township shall mean the Township of Caledonia.
c. Structure shall mean any building or structure for which a permit must be obtained for construction under any ordinance or code of the Township.
Section 3. Modifications and Amendments to Code.
The following sections and subsections of the International Property Maintenance Code are deleted and replaced with the following:
101.1 Title. These regulations shall be known as the Property Maintenance Code of the Township of Caledonia, referred to as the Code.
101.2 Scope. The provisions of the Code shall apply to all existing and future structures in the Township and shall constitute minimum requirements and standards for such premises, structures, equipment and facilities for light, ventilation, space, heating, sanitation, protection from the elements, life safety, safety from fire and other hazards, and for safe and sanitary maintenance, the responsibility of owners, operators and occupants, the occupancy of existing structures and premises, and for administration, enforcement and penalties.
102.3 Application of Other Codes. Repairs, additions or alterations to a structure, or changes of occupancy, shall be in accordance with the procedures and provisions of the Michigan Residential, Building, Plumbing, and Mechanical Code, the State Electrical Code, and the International Fire Code. Nothing in this Code shall be construed to cancel, modify or set aside any provision of the Township Zoning Ordinance.
103.5 Fees and Fines. The fees for activities and services performed by the department in carrying out its responsibilities under this Code and the fines charged for failure to comply with this Code shall be those adopted by resolution of the Township Board and may be amended from time to time by the Township Board of Trustees.
302.4 Weeds. This section is deleted. See Ordinance for provisions regarding weeds, grasses and brush.
304.14 Screens. Insert May 1 through October 31.
602.3 Heat Supply. Insert October 1 through April 30. Section 4. Effective Date.
Section 4. Effective Date.
This ordinance shall take effect 30 days following publication.
At a regular meeting of the Board of Trustees for the Township of Caledonia held on September 19, 2022, Trustee Holzheuer moved for adoption of the foregoing ordinance and Clerk Brady supported the motion.
Voting for: Halek, Brady, Essenburg, Hagadon, Holzheuer, Krhovsky and Spicer
Voting against: NONE
The Supervisor declared the ordinance adopted.
Amy Holek
Supervisor
Marcy Brady
Clerk
Certification
Marcy Brady, Township Clerk, certifies that the foregoing is a true copy of Ordinance No. 2022-01 which was enacted by the Board of Trustees of Caledonia Township at a regular meeting held on September 19, 2022.
Marcy Brady, Township Clerk
Publish: October 22, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.