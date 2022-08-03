NOTICE TO CREDITORS
GRACE P. GILL TRUST
In the matter of GRACE P. GILL TRUST DATED AUGUST 9, 2006
Date of Birth: November 10, 1925.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent settlor and original trustee, Grace P. Gill, who lived at 1403 Shady Lane, Owosso, Michigan, 48867, died on June 7, 2022. There is no personal representative of the Settlor’s estate to whom Letters of Authority have been issued.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the decedent’s estate will be forever barred unless presented to Stephen J. Gill, successor trustee, c/o 331 N. Ball St., Owosso, Michigan, 48867, within 4 months of the date of this notice.
Date: July 29, 2022
STEPHEN J. GILL
Successor Trustee
c/o 331 N. Ball Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
THOMAS J. RENWICK, P69284
Attorney for Trustee
331 N. Ball Street
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 277-5556
Publish: August 3, 2022
