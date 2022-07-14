CITY OF PERRY
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY
STATE OF MICHIGAN
RESOLUTION
At a session of the City Council of the City of Perry, Shiawassee County, Michigan, held at the City Hall in said City on the 7th day of July, 2022.
Motion By: Steve Wallace
Seconded By: Mindy Galbavi
WHEREAS, due to increases in the cost of maintaining City Parks for the use and enjoyment of the public and residents of the City, additional revenues are needed, and,
WHEREAS, Perry City Council believes that it is desirable to provide for an increase in Parks funds available to the City for City Parks maintenance and improvements by authorizing the levy of a millage for that purpose; and,
WHEREAS, the Michigan Constitution of 1963 requires that the levy of a new millage be authorized by a vote of the electorate; and,
WHEREAS, an election is presently scheduled to be held in the City on November 8, 2022,
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the November 8, 2022 Election be deemed to also be a City Election and that the following proposal be certified to the County Clerk and be submitted to the electors in the City of Perry at the November 8, 2022, Election:
SPECIAL MILLAGE PROPOSAL (PARKS FUND)
This proposal requests authorization for the levy of a special new additional millage for the purpose of adding to the current Parks Fund in the City of Perry. This millage would be used to help pay the costs and expenses related to improving and maintaining the City Parks for the benefit of the residents of the City of Perry. If authorized by the voters, it is estimated that the levy of the entire millage would generate $5300.88 the first year.
Shall a special millage for an increase in the current Parks Fund be levied in an increased amount not to exceed .1 mill ($.10 per $1,000.00 of taxable valuation) annually for a period of 20 years?
YES
NO YES: 4
NO: 0
Resolution declared adopted.
CERTIFICATION
I hereby certify that the above is a true and correct copy of a Resolution adopted by the Perry City Council at a meeting held on the 7th day of July, 2022 and that the above Resolution was duly published on the 14th day of July, 2022.
Devin Miller, Perry City Clerk
Publish: July 14, 2022
