Village of Morrice
Notice of Public Hearing
A Public Hearing for the purpose of considering adoption of the proposed 2023-2024 Budget will take place during the Regular Council Meeting on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Village Hall located at 401 N. Main Street Morrice, MI 48857.
The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing.
A copy of the budget will be available for public inspection.
This meeting is open to all members of the public under the Michigan Open Meetings Act. Public comments, oral or written, are welcome. The Village Hall is fully handicap accessible. Individuals needing special accommodations to fully participate in the meeting may contact the Village Clerk at (517) 625-4170 to request necessary assistance. This request must be made at least two (2) business days prior to the meeting.
Publish: February 10, 2023
