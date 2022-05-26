NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 22-40032-DE

Estate of DAVID L. DUMOND, Deceased.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, David L. Dumond, died April 9, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Charis A. Dumond, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: May 5, 2022

CHARIS A. DUMOND

Personal representative

5280 East M-21

Corunna, MI 48817

Telephone No. (989) 413-4508

DAN KEENE P36617

Attorney at Law

702 Church St.

Flint, Michigan 48502

Telephone No. (810) 238-3320

Publish: May 26, 2022

