NOTICE
PERRY TOWNSHIP
ANNUAL MEETING
and
BUDGET HEARING
March 1, 2023 at 7:00 pm
REGULAR MEETING
TO FOLLOW
The Perry Township Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed township budget for fiscal year 2023-2024.
The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing.
A copy of the proposed budget will be available for public inspection on the Township’s website after February 15, 2023.
Perry Township will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids to individuals with disabilities at the meeting upon 10 day written or phone notice to the Perry Township clerk.
Kelly Schmidt, Clerk
2770 W. Ellsworth Rd
Perry, MI 48872
517-625-4597 Ext 3
Publish: February 16, 2023
