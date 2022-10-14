Burns Township
Regular Board Meeting Minutes,
October 3, 2022
The meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance at 7:30pm.
Roll Call, Board Members Present 5.
Motion to Approve Agenda: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion Carried.
Motion to Approve Routine Matters. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Public Comment: Edward Woods ask about putting funds towards roads instead of new township hall. Ask how many bids are required for building a hall and ask about private bathrooms in the plans. Anthony Karoff introduced himself, he is running for District 5 County Commissioner.
Motion to approve hiring Mateo Brunson as a probationary fire fighter. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Motion to approve up to 5 fire fighters attending the 2023 FDIC conference in Indianapolis, IN for a cost not to exceed $1,600. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Motion to approve applying for a credit card through Chase bank. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Building – No new information presented. Building Workshop will be held October 22, 2022 at 9:00am.
Broadband – No new information presented.
Union Plains Cemetery was discussed. Union Plains Board would like to turn the cemetery over to the township.
Friends of the River requested the township purchase signs for along the river. The board is waiting for additional information.
Extended Public Comment: None
Next regular board meeting will be Monday, November 7, 2022 at 7:30.
Meeting Adjourned 8:31 pm.
Full copy of minutes are available at Township Office.
Shirley Riley, Clerk
Publish: October 14, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.