NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 23-40551-DE
Estate of ROBERT LEE SHERMAN Date of Birth: August 26, 1972.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Robert Lee Sherman, died June 25, 2021.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Nicole Sherman, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: July 10, 2023
NICOLE SHERMAN
Personal Representative
3825 Larchmont Street
Flint, Michigan 48532
Telephone No. (989) 472-7039
HOWARD T. LINDEN P25438
Attorney at Law
29100 Northwestern Hwy., Suite 370
Southfiled, Michigan 48034
Telephone No. (248) 358-4545
Publish: July 13, 2023
