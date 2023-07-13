NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 23-40551-DE

Estate of ROBERT LEE SHERMAN Date of Birth: August 26, 1972.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Robert Lee Sherman, died June 25, 2021.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Nicole Sherman, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: July 10, 2023

NICOLE SHERMAN

Personal Representative

3825 Larchmont Street

Flint, Michigan 48532

Telephone No. (989) 472-7039

HOWARD T. LINDEN P25438

Attorney at Law

29100 Northwestern Hwy., Suite 370

Southfiled, Michigan 48034

Telephone No. (248) 358-4545

Publish: July 13, 2023

