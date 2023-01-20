NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 23-40337-DE
Estate of AMANDA LEE EDINGTON Date of Birth: March 20, 1978.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Amanda Lee Edington, died December 18, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Gary L. Gooding, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: January 17, 2023
GARY L. GOODING
Personal representative
7203 S. Geek Rd.,
Durand, MI 48429
Telephone No. (989) 288-4753
JOHN J. HOMOLA P62708
Attorney at Law
117 W. Oliver St.
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 723-5205
Publish: January 20, 2023
