NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

CASE NO. 22-40130-DE

Estate of ANA CHRISTINE MORGAN AKA ANA C ZDUNIC AKA ANA ZDUNIC, Deceased TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Ana Christine Morgan AKA Ana C Zdunic AKA Ana Zdunic, Deceased, died May 31, 2022.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Bruce George Morgan, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

BRUCE GEORGE MORGAN

Personal representative

10975 Garrison Rd.

Durand, MI 48429

Telephone No. (810) 280-5077

CF Legal, PC

CRAIG R. FIEDERLEIN P55842

Attorney at Law

302 East Court St.

Flint, MI 48502

Telephone No. (810) 232-1112

Publish: October 28, 2022

