NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
CASE NO. 22-40130-DE
Estate of ANA CHRISTINE MORGAN AKA ANA C ZDUNIC AKA ANA ZDUNIC, Deceased TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Ana Christine Morgan AKA Ana C Zdunic AKA Ana Zdunic, Deceased, died May 31, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Bruce George Morgan, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 110 East Mack Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
BRUCE GEORGE MORGAN
Personal representative
10975 Garrison Rd.
Durand, MI 48429
Telephone No. (810) 280-5077
CF Legal, PC
CRAIG R. FIEDERLEIN P55842
Attorney at Law
302 East Court St.
Flint, MI 48502
Telephone No. (810) 232-1112
Publish: October 28, 2022
