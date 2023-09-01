DRAFT SYNOPSIS
REGULAR MEETING CALEDONIA CHARTER TOWNSHIP
August 21, 2023
Supervisor Holek called the regular meeting of the Caledonia Charter Township Board of Trustees to order at 7:00 p.m.
Roll Call:
Present: Supervisor Holek, Clerk Brady, Treasurer Levesque, Trustee Hagadon, Trustee Holzheuer, Trustee Krhovsky and Trustee Spicer.
AGENDA:
It was moved by Trustee Hagadon, supported by Trustee Spicer to approve the agenda with the addition under New Business of D. SATA Appointment and remove under reports MTA and Intergovernmental Trail. Motion carried.
MINUTES:
It was moved by Trustee Hagadon, supported by Trustee Krhovsky to approve the minutes of the July 17, 2023 regular meeting of the Caledonia Charter Township Board of Trustees.
Motion carried.
COMMUNICATIONS:
County Commissioner:
Commissioner Holzhausen gave a report of the Shiawassee County Commissioners
Kent Edwards, Rowe: NOT PRESENT
Township Attorney:
Michael Gildner, Caledonia Charter Township Attorney, was present to go over the Fire Contract with City of Corunna and explain the difference between a Millage and a Tax Assessment.
PUBLIC COMMENT: NONE
APPROVAL OF BILLS:
It was moved by Trustee Hagadon, supported by Trustee Spicer to approve both the payment of the July 2023 Payroll and the August 2023 Accounts Payable as follows: Payroll checks 26684-26701 in the amount of $14,166.64; Accounts Payable; General Fund Check No 19430-19448 in the amount of $28,725.23, Fire Fund Check No 2220 in the amount of $4,303.04 for a Grand Total of $47,194.91. Roll Call: Ayes: Holek, Brady, Levesque, Hagadon, Holzheuer, Krhovsky and Spicer. Motion carried.
It was moved by Trustee Hagadon, supported by Trustee Spicer to authorize payment of the SATA invoice in the amount of $24,182.88. Roll Call: Ayes: Holek, Brady, Levesque, Hagadon, Holzheuer, Krhovsky and Spicer. Motion carried.
REVENUE/EXPENDITURE REPORT: NO REPORT
CASH TRANSACTION/TREASURER’S REPORT: NO REPORT
NEW BUSINESS:
FIRST READING-RZ 23-1:
It was moved by Trustee Hagadon, supported by Trustee Spicer to waive the first reading of RZ 23-1 and move to the second reading to the September 2023 Board meeting. Roll Call: Ayes: Holek, Brady, Levesque, Hagadon, Holzheuer, Krhovsky and Spicer. Motion carried.
UTILITY AUTHORITY APPOINTMENT:
It was moved by Trustee Hagadon, supported by Trustee Spicer to appoint Health Brooks to the Utility Authority Board
VC3-IT ADVISOR-Jack Hastings:
Supervisor Holek informed the Board that our new IT Representative from VC3 is Jack Hastings.
SATA BOARD APPOINTMENT:
It was moved by Trustee Hagadon, supported by Trustee Spicer to reappoint Martin Krhovsky to the SATA board for a term of 10-1-2023 to 9-30-2026. Motion carried.
SPECIAL ASSESSMENT:
It was moved by Trustee Hagadon, supported by Trustee Spicer to authorize Supervisor Holek to contact the Township Attorney and request he prepare language for an Emergency Services Special Assessment. Roll Call: Ayes: Holek, Brady, Levesque, Hagadon, Holzheuer, Krhovsky and Spicer. Motion carried.
CONTINUING BUSINESS: NONE
PUBLIC COMMENT:
Shelly Ochodnicky
ADJOURNMENT:
It was moved by Trustee Hagadon, supported by Trustee Spicer to adjourn at 9:30 p.m.
Motion carried.
Publish September 1, 2023
