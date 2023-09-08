ATTENTION
VILLAGE OF VERNON RESIDENTS
NOTICE
PUBLIC HEARING
A Public Hearing has been scheduled for September 20, 2023 during a Regular Council Meeting at 6:00 PM at Village Hall 120 E. Main St.
Items to be discussed:
Adoption of Ordinance No 23-05
AN ORDINANCE, granting to CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY, its successors and assigns, the right and authority to lay, maintain and commercially operate gas lines and facilities including but not limited to mains, pipes, services and on, under, along, and across public places including but not limited to highways, streets, alleys, bridges, and waterways, and to conduct a local gas business in the VILLAGE OF VERNON, SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MICHIGAN, for a period of thirty years.
Adoption of Ordinance No 23-06
An Ordinance to amend the Code of Ordinance of the Village of Vernon, Michigan by revising Section 50-2 Collection Regulations; Containers; and adding new Sub-Sections entitled Sec. 50-2.1 Commercial Property and 50-2.2 Single Family Dwellings.
Anyone wishing to comment on this Ordinance, but are unable to attend the meeting, may send their comments to Village of Vernon Council, 120 E. Main St P.O. Box 175 Vernon, MI 48476.
A copy of the proposed Ordinance is available for inspection in the Clerk’s Office at 120 E. Main St. during normal business hours. Questions concerning this Ordinance may be directed to the Village office at 989-288-2300.
Krista E. Goodman
Village Clerk
Publish: September 8, 2023
