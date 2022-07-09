NOTICE OF REGISTRATION
FOR THE PRIMARY ELECTION
Held on: Tuesday, August 2, 2022
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned clerks will be at the addresses listed below on July 30th or 31st, 2022 – LAST DAY to register in any manner, other than in-person, with the local clerk is Monday, July 18, 2022. After this date, anyone who qualifies as an elector may register to vote in-person with proof of residency (MCL 168.497). To register, visit any Secretary of State Branch office or your county, city or township clerk’s office. ALL jurisdictions will be open on Election Day from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
BENNINGTON TOWNSHIP 5849 S. M-52, Owosso Saturday, July 30th – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PROPOSAL SECTION:
Bennington Township:
SATA FUNDING
.3333 MILLS FOR 4 YEARS
Persons with special needs as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact their City/Township Clerk’s office. In an effort to reduce costs, this publication is being provided cooperatively with approval by city and township clerks. Not all proposals noted above will appear on all ballots. You may view a sample of your ballot with the exact wording of the proposal(s) online at www.shiawassee.net. You may also visit the Secretary of State website for further information.
To review the full text of the ballot proposals please contact Caroline D. Wilson, Shiawassee County Clerk, at 208 North Shiawassee Street, Corunna, Michigan 48817 or by phone at (989) 743-2242, option 1.
YOU MUST BE REGISTERED TO VOTE!
Publish: July 9, 2022
