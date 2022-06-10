Burns Township Regular Board Meeting Minutes, June 6, 2022
The meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance at 7:30pm.
Roll Call, Board Members Present 5.
Motion to Approve Agenda: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion Carried.
Motion to approve Routine Matters. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Public Comment: Martin Minton spoke regarding dust on Vernon Rd. Chuck Taft spoke regarding dust on Vernon Rd. and Genesee County test they are doing using a new product called Permazyme for dust control. David Cowes spoke regarding process for proceeding with a new hall.
Motion to accept the March 31, 2022 Audit as presented by Ken Berthiaume. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Motion to become a member of SEDP for an annual cost of $1,000. Membership entitles us to grant writing services. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0
Motion to proceed with the Burns Township Master Plan. The Planning Commission will hold the public hearing on August 17, 2022 at 7:30pm. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Motion to approve Matt Matznick’s bid not to exceed $2,500 to replace the lighting on the outside of the hall. Roll Call: Aye 5, Nay 0. Motion carried.
Building – No new information was presented.
Spring Clean-up (Dumpster Day) -Discussion was held regarding the Dumpster Day. It was very successful, and plans are being made to have it again in 2023.
Broadband – No new information was available; however, we are continuing to look for grants.
Road/Drain repairs - Casey reported on areas the Road Commission and Drain Commission are working on.
Extended public comment: David Cowes stated how much he appreciates the CDL, and Edward Woods spoke regarding dust on Lehring Rd.
Next regular board meeting will be Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 7:30.
Meeting Adjourned 9:06 pm.
Full copy of minutes are available at Township Office.
Shirley Riley, Clerk
Publish: June 10, 2022
