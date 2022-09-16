Perry Township
Regular Meeting Minutes
September 7, 2022
Present: Mark Fulks, Supervisor; Troy Parmalee, Treasurer; Kelly Schmidt, Clerk; Mark Fraser and Frances Griffith Trustees.
Guests: Jami Cromley, Alisha Regan, Jeff Regan
The Supervisor opened the meeting with the pledge to the flag.
The agenda was approved with additions. Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded. All ayes Carried.
The July 28, 2022 Regular Meeting Minutes were approved. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. All ayes Carried.
The August 25, 2022 Special Meeting Minutes were approved. Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded. All ayes Carried.
The 1st Public Informational Meeting was held for the I-69 International Trade Corridor (LDFA). Parmalee gave the update. The Active properties in the LDFA are Elsesser’s Automotive and Transfleet Services. Certain tax money from these properties are captured by the LDFA that the DDA can not capture. LDFA money is used to enhance infrastructure (water/sewer). The current balance is $36,961.56.
Sheriff: 26 traffic stops; 112 total calls for the month.
SSESA: 21 runs for the month; 172 for the year in Perry Twp; 1263 total runs for SSESA
CDL: Jamie Cromley gave the year-end report for the Community District Library. There is a new branch manager in the Morrice branch. The library traffic is almost back to normal (pre COVID). There were 730 kids that participated in the summer reading program county wide. Tuter.com is a virtual tutoring program with a real person for free at the library. Perry Branch now has “library of things” that loans out items to people that need to use thing one time (lawn games, car testing equipment, etc)
The financial statement was approved to pay the bills. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee. All ayes Carried.
Correspondence: The drain office sent a notice of “Day of Review” for 3 drains in the northeast corner of the township.
OLD BUSINESS:
• The Township Board agrees with the Planning Comm. recommendation to allow the requested special use permit for Alisha Ragan dog kennel (Paws n More) with the following restrictions/conditions: 1) the SUP does not transfer with the property if it is sold or business ceases to exist. 2) no commercial signs. 3) business traffic hours are 7 am to 7 pm. 4) no construction of kennels. 5) the license holder complies with the private road maintenance use agreement as recorded in the Shiawassee County (L-1088 P-428). A letter of recommendation will be sent to the County Planning Commission. Fulks Moved; Griffith seconded; Roll Call: Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks. All ayes Carried.
NEW BUSINESS:
• The Township Board agrees with the Planning Comm. recommendation to allow the variance request for Amy Mort & Rory Colby (Very Cool Stuff). A letter will be sent to the County Planning Comm. Parmalee moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser. All ayes Carried.
• Resolution #06-2022 Policy and Guidelines for Real Property Exemptions was approved. This is a State requirement for the AMAR review. A questioner will be sent to all that have applied for the permanent exemptions. Fraser Moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt. All ayes Carried.
• The public hearing date for Spartan Fence IFT was set for October 5, 2022. Parmalee Moved; Schmidt seconded. All ayes Carried.
• A bid was approved not to exceed $2430 to seal the new floors by Foster Floor Covering. Fulks Moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee. All ayes Carried.
Adjourn: Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded. All ayes Carried.
Kelly Schmidt, Clerk
Publish: September 16, 2022
