CITY OF OWOSSO
REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL
MINUTES SYNOPSIS
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 06, 2023
PRESENT: Mayor Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor Pro-Tem Susan J. Osika, Councilmembers
Janae L. Fear, Jerome C. Haber, Daniel A. Law, and Nicholas L. Pidek.
ABSENT: Councilmember Emily S. Olson.
PROCLAMATIONS/SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
Curwood Festival Donation. Curwood Festival representatives presented a $1,000 donation from the Curwood Festival to the City for the maintenance of Curwood Castle on the occasion of its 100th anniversary.
Eddie Urban presented each of the representatives with a certificate for patriotism.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
Proposed Special Assessment District No. 2023-102 – Hazards and Nuisances. Conducted a
public hearing to receive citizen comment regarding proposed Special Assessment District No. 2023-102, Hazards and Nuisances, as it relates to unpaid costs incurred in the altering, repairing, tearing down, abating or removing of hazards and nuisances at 917 S. Park Street and 1122 S. Cedar Street. There were no comments made prior to, or during the meeting. The Council moved to approve the special assessment roll as proposed.
Special Assessment District No. 2023-01 – North Street. Conducted a public hearing to receive citizen comment regarding the authorization of Resolution No. 5 for Special Assessment District No. 2023-01 for North Street from Shiawassee Street to Hickory Street for street rehabilitation. The following people commented in regard to the proposed special assessment roll: Lindsay Felver, Mathew Jones, and Tom Manke. The Council moved to approve the special assessment roll as presented.
Special Assessment District No. 2023-03 – Lee Street. Conducted a public hearing to receive
citizen comment regarding the authorization of Resolution No. 5 for Special Assessment District No. 2023-03 for Lee Street from Clark Street to Ada Street for street resurfacing. The following people commented in regard to the proposed special assessment roll: Mathew Jones, Patrick Morris, Regina Morris, and Tom Kurtz. The Council moved to approve the special assessment roll as presented.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Donna Hitz, owner of Penguin Resale, detailed a recent scary interaction she had with a man that slipped in her store just minutes before closing time with the intent of robbing her. While she was able to chase him off the incident left her very shaken. She said she was present this evening to recognize Nick Bruckman, the DDA’s Americorp member, for stopping by her store each night at closing time for a week after the incident in an effort to help her feel safe. She thanked him and said his efforts were much appreciated.
Tom Manke took issue with the City’s recent efforts to remove people trespassing in City parks and vacant properties after dark, saying they were effectively kicking out the City’s homeless population and accusing the City of endangering the health, safety and rights of homeless individuals.
CONSENT AGENDA
The Consent Agenda was approved as follows:
ARP-SRF Grant Agreement Approval. Approved the American Rescue Plan – State Revolving Fund Grant Agreement and designated the Finance Director as the City’s authorized
representative for the grant.
Boards and Commissions Appointment(s). Approved the following Mayoral Boards and
Commissions appointment(s):
Change Order – Private Credit Assessment Services. Approved Change Order No. 1 to Purchase Order No. 43789 with S&P Global Ratings for the provision of two private credit assessments associated with the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund Program and the
Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program applications, increasing the amount $562.50 to
reflect their 2023 rate schedule, and further approved payment, including Change Order No. 1, to the firm upon satisfactory completion of the contracted tasks.
Balancing Change Order – Removal of Lime Residual at Water Treatment Plant. Approved
Balancing Change Order No. 1 to the Removal of Lime Residual at Water Treatment Plant
contract with Rocky Ridge Development, LLC reducing the total contract amount by $114,776.20 to reflect changes to the scope of the project and close out the contract.
Tentative Bid Award – 2023 Water Main Replacement Project. Approved tentative bid award to The Glaesar Dawes Corporation for the 2023 Water Main Replacement Project, 2023 DWSRF project, in the amount of $883,951.35, contingent upon receipt of DWSRF bond proceeds, and further approved payment up to the contract amount upon satisfactory completion of the work or portion thereof.
Tentative Bid Award – 2023 North Street Project. Approved tentative bid award to Champagne and Marx Excavating, Inc. for the 2023 North Street Project, a portion of which is a 2023 DWSRF project, in the amount of $2,146,688.63, contingent upon receipt of DWSRF bond proceeds, and further approved payment up to the contract amount upon satisfactory completion of the work or portion thereof.
Tentative Bid Award – Water Treatment Plant SCADA Upgrade Project. Approved tentative bid award to County Line Power, LLC for the Water Treatment Plant (WTP) SCADA Upgrade Project, a 2023 DWSRF project, in the amount of $1,292,790.00, contingent upon receipt of DWSRF bond proceeds, and further approved payment to the contractor upon satisfactory completion of the project or portion thereof.
Tentative Bid Award – Palmer 3A & Juniper 1 Well Houses Project. Approved the low bid of
Sorenson Gross Company for the Palmer 3A and Juniper 1 Well Houses Project in the amount of $2,363,238.00, contingent upon receipt of DWSRF bond proceeds, and further approved
payment up to the contract amount upon completion of the work or portion thereof.
Professional Services Agreement – 2024 Stewart Street Reconstruction Project - Engineering
Services. Approved Professional Engineering Services agreement with ENG Engineering &
Surveying for engineering and construction administration services related to the 2024 Stewart Street Reconstruction Project in an amount not to exceed $137,657.50 and authorized payment up to the contract amount as terms of the contract are fulfilled.
Warrant No. 626. (This item was moved to Items of Business.)
Check Register – January 2023. Affirmed check disbursements totaling $3,879,639.57 through January 31, 2023.
Mayor Teich recognized the City’s two newest volunteer board members Erin Powell and Bill Moull and thanked them for stepping forward.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
OMS/DDA Bylaws Update. Approved the proposed amendment to the Downtown Development Authority/Owosso Main Street bylaws as presented.
Warrant No. 626. Authorized Warrant No. 626 as follows:
COMMUNICATIONS
Tanya S. Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. Annual Liquor License Inspections.
Tanya S. Buckelew, Planning & Building Director. 2022 Planning Commission Annual Report.
Brad A. Barrett, Finance Director. Financial Report – December 2022.
Downtown Development Authority/Main Street. Minutes of January 11, 2023.
Owosso Historical Commission. Minutes of January 12, 2023.
Owosso Historic District Commission. Minutes of January 18, 2023.
Planning Commission. Minutes of January 23, 2023.
Parks & Recreation Commission. Minutes of January 25, 2023.
CITIZEN COMMENTS AND QUESTIONS
Gary Beal asked the Council to investigate the idea of having homeowners pay more in property taxes over time instead of specially assessing for street work. He also asked that they look into what they can do to assist local homeless people.
Mayor Teich asked City Manager Henne to explain why the City specially assesses for street
work. Mr. Henne indicated that the City’s property tax income is capped by a Charter provision that prohibits a millage rate over 15 mills. In addition, the City’s property tax revenues are further reduced by rollbacks in the millage rate required by the Headlee Amendment. As a result, the City is left without adequate funding for street maintenance and without the capability of charging higher taxes to cover those expenses.
Mayor Pro-Tem Osika reminded everyone of the Chocolate Walk downtown on February 24th. Tickets are available online and are going fast.
Mayor Teich invited everyone to attend the chili lunch the Kiwanis Club is hosting February 18th from 11:30am-2:00pm at the senior center. All proceeds will go toward playground equipment in Owosso and Corunna. Interested parties can contact him for tickets.
Kammi Smith, Curwood Festival Treasurer, challenged Councilmembers to volunteer during the Curwood Festival. She said the organization is really hurting for volunteers and encouraged everyone to step up.
NEXT MEETING
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS OPENINGS
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2024
Building Board of Appeals – Alternate - term expires June 30, 2025
Downtown Historic District Commission - term expires June 30, 2024
Zoning Board of Appeals – Alternate – term expires June 30, 2024
Zoning Board of Appeals – Alternate – term expires June 30, 2025
ADJOURNMENT
The meeting was adjourned at 8:24 p.m.
Robert J. Teich, Jr., Mayor
Amy K. Kirkland, City Clerk
Note: Complete printed copies of the minutes and any ordinances contained therein are
available to the public at the Office of the City Clerk and the Shiawassee District Library –
Owosso Branch during regular business hours or on the Internet at www.ci.owosso.mi.us.
Publish: February 10, 2023
