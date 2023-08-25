NOTICE TO CREDITORS

DECEDENT’S ESTATE

STATE OF MICHIGAN

COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE

Decedent’s Estate of JEROME A. KUSNIER Date of Birth: June 25, 1946. Jerome A. Kusnier Revocable Living Trust dated February 28, 2005.

TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Jerome A. Kusnier, who lived at 8335 W. Henderson Rd., Elsie, Michigan 48831, died August 22, 2023.

The decedent established the Jerome A. Kusnier Revocable Living Trust dated February 28, 2005. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the Trust will be forever barred unless presented to Mary J. Holmes, Trustee of the Jerome A. Kusnier Revocable Living Trust, within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: August 22, 2023

JOHN J. HOMOLA P62708

Attorney at Law

117 W. Oliver St.

Owosso, Michigan 48867

Telephone No. (989) 723-5205

Publish: August 25, 2023

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.