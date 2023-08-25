NOTICE TO CREDITORS
DECEDENT’S ESTATE
STATE OF MICHIGAN
COUNTY OF SHIAWASSEE
Decedent’s Estate of JEROME A. KUSNIER Date of Birth: June 25, 1946. Jerome A. Kusnier Revocable Living Trust dated February 28, 2005.
TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Jerome A. Kusnier, who lived at 8335 W. Henderson Rd., Elsie, Michigan 48831, died August 22, 2023.
The decedent established the Jerome A. Kusnier Revocable Living Trust dated February 28, 2005. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the Trust will be forever barred unless presented to Mary J. Holmes, Trustee of the Jerome A. Kusnier Revocable Living Trust, within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: August 22, 2023
JOHN J. HOMOLA P62708
Attorney at Law
117 W. Oliver St.
Owosso, Michigan 48867
Telephone No. (989) 723-5205
Publish: August 25, 2023
