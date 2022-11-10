Perry Township
Regular Meeting Minutes
November 2, 2022
Present: Mark Fulks, Supervisor; Troy Parmalee, Treasurer; Kelly Schmidt, Clerk; Mark Fraser and Frances Griffith, Trustees.
Guests: John Plowman, Duane Wood, Beth Andrus
The Supervisor opened the meeting with the pledge to the flag.
The agenda was approved with additions. Fraser moved; Parmalee seconded. All ayes Carried.
The October 5, 2022 meeting minutes were approved. Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded. All ayes Carried.
Sheriff Report: 29 traffic stops; 109 total calls for the month.
SSESA Report: 16 runs this month, 210 in Perry Twp for the year. Total SSESA runs for the year were 1683.
The Financial report was approved to pay the bills. Fraser moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Fulks; Fraser; Griffith; Schmidt; Parmalee. All ayes Carried.
Correspondence/Announcements: The AMAR review shortfalls for the Township were corrected. We are in good standing.
Unfinished Business:
•
New Business:
• The 2022-2023 snow removal bid from Sugget Construction LLC was approved. Parmalee moved; Fraser seconded. Roll Call: Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser. All ayes Carried.
• The 2022 Special Assessments for Shiawassee County Drains, At Large were approved in the amount of $3,702.33 and Specials in the amount of $14,186.89 Parmalee moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser, Griffith. All ayes Carried.
• Beth Andrus with the Perry Township Planning Commission presented a work in progress, Land Use Plan Draft. The Planning Commission is asking for guidance from the Township Board on noted topics of the Plan. The Board will try to have an answer at the Jan. 2023 meeting.
• The Board appointed Philip Millikin to the DDA Board to fill a position to expire 3-31-2025. Parmalee moved; Griffith seconded. Roll Call: Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt. All ayes Carried.
• The Board approved Budget Amendment #1; ARPA Fund to Increase account 528-299-981 Projects by $27,000 and 528-299-982 Bank Fees by $5.00 and decrease 528-299-980 Reserved by $27,005 to $218,995. General Fund: Increase account 101-265-970 Capitol Outlay by $27,000 to $212,000. Increase 101-000-587 frin ARPA fund by $27,000 to $127,000. Griffith moved; Fulks seconded. Roll Call: Fulks, Fraser, Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee. All ayes Carried.
• An attorney proposal was reviewed from Lynn Bowne, Attorney at Law. The Board approved to extend an offer to Mr. Bowne for the Township Attorney’s position. Griffith moved; Fraser seconded. Roll Call: Griffith, Schmidt, Parmalee, Fulks, Fraser. All ayes Carried.
• December Board of Review Dates will be December 13, 2022 at 10:00 am.
Adjourn: Schmidt moved; Fraser seconded. All ayes Carried.
Kelly Schmidt, Clerk
Publish: November 10, 2022
