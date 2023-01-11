NOTICE TO CREDITORS
THE ROBERT J. NEVEAU AND ALICE M. NEVEAU REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST AGREEMENT dated 4/25/12
In the matter of The Robert J. Neveau and Alice M. Neveau Revocable Living Trust Agreement dated 4/25/12
Date of Birth: July 24, 1937.
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS: The Decedent Settlor and original Trustee, Alice M. Neveau, who lived at 10202 S. Fenner Rd., Perry, MI 48872, died on October 28, 2022. Creditors of the Decedent are notified that all claims against the decedent’s trust will be forever barred unless presented to Susan M. Neveau, or Gary L. Neveau, Co-successor Trustees within four (4) months of the date of publication of this notice.
Date: January 6, 2023
SUSAN M. NEVEAU
Co-Successor Trustee
10202 S. Fenner Rd.
Perry, MI 48872
Telephone No. 517-202-0592
GARY L. NEVEAU
Co-Successor Trustee
10240 S. Fenner Rd.
Perry, MI 48872
Telephone No. 517-507-6623
Publish: January 11, 2023
