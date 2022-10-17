NOTICE TO MICHAEL EAREGOOD
The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you regarding the termination of your parental rights as to the minor child, C.E., DOB: 01/31/2022. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to appear in the Juvenile Court of Williamson County, located at 408 Century Court, Franklin, Tennessee 37064 for the final hearing on the Department of Children’s Services’ Petition for Termination of Parental Rights set to be heard on the 30th day of November, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. to personally answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights, or serve upon Sarah Grey McCroskey, Assistant General Counsel, Department of Children’s Services, 1810 Columbia Avenue, Suite 18, Franklin, TN 37064 an answer to said petition within 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Failure to appear for the final hearing on this date and time, without good cause, pursuant to Rule 39(c)(3) of the Tennessee Rules of Juvenile Procedure and the Tennessee Rules of Civil Procedure will result in a loss of your right to contest the petition to terminate your parental rights to the above mentioned child. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court located at 408 Century Court, Franklin, Tennessee 37064.
SHARON GUFFEE
JUVENILE COURT JUDGE
Publish: October 3, 10, 17 and 24, 2022
